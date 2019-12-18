Premier League average season ticket price remains constant, according to research

Season ticket prices have remained largely consistent in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons

The average price for a Premier League ticket is the same this season as it was two seasons ago, according to a new report.

While the average ticket price has gone up from £31 to £32 in the last 12 months, that increase follows a £1 drop in prices the previous year.

It is the fourth year the Premier League has carried out the research, which shows that ticket prices have remained remarkably constant in that time.

Junior supporters are paying on average just £9 per match, with under-16 season ticket holders typically getting a further £2 discount per game.

It is predicted 1.5m under-16s will attend games over the course of the 2019/2020 season.

The away ticket price cap remains £30, with that agreement extended to cover all Premier League clubs until the summer of 2022.