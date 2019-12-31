Premier League stadiums ranked for lowest defeat percentage

Which Premier League stadium has been the ultimate fortress this decade? We count down the top five before revealing the full list...

Chelsea were the second-most successful side in England's top flight this decade with three titles, and home form played a large part.

The Blues suffered only 26 defeats in 190 league games at Stamford Bridge over the past 10 years, equating to just 13.7 per cent of games.

The Emirates has witnessed considerable turmoil in recent times after a steady period under Arsene Wenger during the majority of this decade.

Arsenal lost the same number of games as Chelsea on home soil during the period, but the Gunners have played one game more, meaning they edge their London rivals by the finest of margins.

Manchester United dominated the Premier League but lost their vice-like grip after Sir Alex Ferguson's reign ended with their most recent title in 2013.

Despite the dip, United maintained Old Trafford as a fortress with only 25 defeats over the past 10 years, amounting to just 13.2 per cent.

Liverpool appear to be running away with the league title this term to end a 30-year hiatus without a top-flight title and could break a plethora of records come May.

That level of success only truly materialised as a one off in 2013/14 and last season, but Anfield still emerges as the Premier League's second-ranked fortress with just 23 defeats in a decade.

Manchester City have claimed four league titles over the past 10 years, so it will come as no surprise to see the Etihad emerge as the ultimate fortress with only 20 defeats in 191 games - that's a mere 10.5 per cent of games.

However, that record appears to be on the wane, having endured two losses on home soil this season already - against Wolves and Manchester United - compounding their 14-point gap between league leaders Liverpool.

The rest

Tottenham shore up sixth spot at their old stomping ground, White Hart Lane - which ranks above the temporary spell at Wembley and the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Birmingham's record at the St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium ranks seventh with just five defeats in 28 outings - boosted by a ninth-place finish in 2009/10 before being relegated the following year.

Scroll through the interactive table below to see each club's record at respective grounds...