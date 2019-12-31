Top Premier League manager this decade revealed

Which Premier League manager won the most points this decade, and which achieved the best ratio for results?

No manager oversaw more Premier League games than Arsene Wenger over the past 10 years, taking charge of 323 games until his 22-year reign at Arsenal ended in the summer of 2018.

Wenger collected more points than any other manager this decade with 608, from 179 wins, 71 losses and 73 draws - ahead of former Tottenham and Southampton boss Maurico Pochettino on 457 points.

Arsene Wenger managed more games and won more points than any other manager in the Premier league over the decade

His replacement at Spurs, Jose Mourinho, ranks third on 376 points after spells at Chelsea and Manchester United, ahead of Jurgen Klopp (351), David Moyes (326), Brendan Rodgers (325), Tony Pulis (321) and Pep Guardiola (317).

But those hauls are typically skewed by the quantity of games, so which manager emerges as the most successful in terms of points per game?

Of those who have managed 50 fixtures or more, Guardiola has the best points ratio of 2.37, marginally ahead of Sir Alex Ferguson (2.27), Klopp (2.15) and Antonio Conte (2.14).

Lower down the table, Wolves' Nuno Espirito Santo (1.50) is the top manager to glean points at a club outside of the traditional big teams, while Roy Hodgson (1.28), Sam Allardyce (1.25) and Alan Pardew (1.24) have impressive returns.