Premier League champions this decade revealed

What would the Premier League table look like over the entire decade?

The Manchester clubs and Chelsea dominated the Premier League for the majority of this decade, with City lifting the trophy on four occasions, while the Blues claimed three titles and United managed two.

So it may come as no surprise that City would be crowned top-flight champions over the past 10 years on 818 points, but with a commanding 71-point lead over United (747 points) in the runners-up spot.

Vincent Kompany lifts the Premier League trophy after Manchester City are crowned back-to-back champions

The table also reveals how the reigning champions have been the league's ultimate entertainers, netting a staggering 845 goals and sitting on a goal difference of +503, nearly 200 better off than any other team.

Chelsea finish just seven points behind United on 740 in third, followed by fellow 'big six' rivals Liverpool (710), Tottenham (703) and Arsenal (702).

Everton (567) lag behind the leading pack in seventh, but West Ham (403), Stoke and Newcastle (both 391) make up the top half, despite the Potters currently competing in the Championship and both other sides struggling this term.

