Adama Traore: Jurgen Klopp hails 'exceptional' winger ahead of Liverpool vs Wolves

Adama Traore would always flourish at a top club, according to Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he always knew Wolves winger Adama Traore would become a star.

Traore is a product of the legendary Barcelona academy, La Masia, but endured tough spells at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough before catching the eye of Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Wolves spent £18m on the 23-year-old in 2018 and Traore's talent has finally flourished, scoring five goals in all competitions this season, including three against Manchester City.

Ahead of Wolves' Premier League visit to Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, Klopp, who conceded Traore has long been on his radar, said: "He finally found his manager who found a position for him.

"At Middlesbrough he was exceptional, but somebody had to give him the right information.

"A big, big talent. You would never have thought he is that young, but he is still very young, and now he has found it (the right manager). It was always clear it would happen one day, and now it has. Good for Wolves!

"He is really dangerous. In a big space Jamie Vardy is difficult to defend, but I would say Traore is even more difficult to defend because his speed is exceptional."

Traore sparked Wolves' comeback against Manchester City with his fourth Premier League goal of the season

Klopp's Liverpool will aim to keep their 35-match unbeaten league run going against Wolves, who gave the Reds' title hopes a major boost by coming from two goals down to beat City 3-2 on Friday night.

Klopp said: "I am blessed - I have a very smart team. That's how it is. It's not as if I have to tell them constantly 'Stay focused!' They are.

"We have so many good characters in the team, they know each other. There's nobody who is flying, not a little bit.

Liverpool went 13 points clear at the top of the league with a 4-0 at Leicester on Boxing Day

"Two years ago it was like this, and we didn't have the same points. A few things came together, the quality and the experience we have made together.

"A lot of things are more settled, and all this stuff, so that's all good."

The visit of Wolves is the first of three home matches in the space of eight days as Liverpool also welcome Sheffield United in the league, and then Merseyside rivals Everton in the FA Cup.

With the games coming thick and fast, and changes in personnel inevitable to cope with the fixture congestion, Klopp has called on the fans to play their part in keeping his players going.

He said: "Now we play three games in a row. I can tell already we need massive help from the crowd because the period is so intense and we need to use each source for these games.

"Hopefully, our people are rested enough to be at our absolute best because that's exactly what we need."

