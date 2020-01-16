Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud: Inter Milan director 'confident' after London talks

Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen is a target for Italian side Inter Milan

Inter Milan are confident regarding transfer negotiations for Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud after returning from London for talks.

Tottenham midfielder Eriksen is out of contract in the summer and is keen to move to the Italian club, while Chelsea striker Giroud's agent has already started talks with officials from the Serie A side.

Asked about the status of Inter's negotiations for the Premier League duo, director Piero Ausilio said: "No important news, we have confidence in our work and not only for these two players."

Inter Milan have offered £8.5m for Eriksen but Tottenham value the Denmark international at double that fee.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem for the 27-year-old Tottenham midfielder but the two clubs are currently apart in their valuation of the player.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is wanted by former boss Antonio Conte

Sky in Italy reported last Friday Giroud, whose Blues deal expires in the summer, had agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

There is less than £1m (€1.17m) between Chelsea's request and Inter's offer. The Blues have asked for £4.3m plus £850,000 (€5m + €1m), while Inter have offered £3.4m plus £850,000 (€4m + €1m).

0:43 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Christian Eriksen should 'hold his head high' if he decides to leave the club in January Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Christian Eriksen should 'hold his head high' if he decides to leave the club in January

Lyon have also been keen to sign on the 33-year-old Chelsea forward, while Aston Villa made a loan approach earlier in the window.

Giroud has scored 19 goals since joining Chelsea in January 2018, although only five have come in the league where the majority of his appearances have been as a substitute.

He has only made five Premier League appearances this season, with four of his five goals for the campaign on international duty and the fifth in the European Super Cup against Liverpool.

1:45 The Transfer Talk panel debate whether a move to Inter Milan makes sense for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud at this late stage of his career The Transfer Talk panel debate whether a move to Inter Milan makes sense for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud at this late stage of his career

A move to Inter would reunite Giroud with Antonio Conte, who initially signed him for Chelsea after his five-and-a-half season spell with London rivals Arsenal.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.