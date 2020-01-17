Premier League referees to use pitchside monitors for red cards

Michael Oliver used a monitor in the FA Cup tie between Crystal Palace and Derby this month

Referees in the Premier League have been advised to start using pitchside monitors from this weekend if a VAR recommends changing a decision on a red card, Sky Sports News has confirmed.

The clarification comes after a routine meeting involving match officials in Loughborough this week.

The PGMOL and Premier League have previously recommended monitors are only used for unseen incidents or incidents which fall outside of a referee's range of expectations.

The Times has reported that new guidance has been given to match officials which states a referee should use the Referee Review Area (RRA) when the VAR wants to either upgrade a card to a red or downgrade it to a yellow.

0:45 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was shown a red card in his side's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace as VAR intervened to overturn referee Paul Tierney's original decision of a yellow card Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was shown a red card in his side's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace as VAR intervened to overturn referee Paul Tierney's original decision of a yellow card

Last month, FIFA president Gianni Infantino told Sky Sports News he wanted to see referees use pitchside monitors and he was unaware they hadn't been used in the Premier League this season.

"The job of the referee is so difficult, these guys are heroes, we are all criticising them so let's help them and they have to accept the help," said Infantino.

"They have a safety net when they are not sure or when somebody who sees the images telling them to go and check. They should go and check."

Liverpool were denied a penalty in the World Club Cup Final after the referee used the pitchside monitor

No pitchside monitor has been used in nearly 220 Premier League games, but referee Michael Oliver used a monitor in the FA Cup tie between Crystal Palace and Derby this month.

In December, Liverpool were denied a penalty in their World Club Cup Final against Flamengo when the referee used the pitchside monitor to overturn his decision and award a goal kick.