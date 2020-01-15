Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's red card against Palace upheld

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will serve a three-game suspension

Arsenal's appeal against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's three-match ban for the red card he received in the draw at Crystal Palace has been unsuccessful.

The 30-year-old was sent off midway through the second half of Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Selhurst Park after catching Max Meyer high on the ankle with a poor challenge by the touchline.

Aubameyang, who is Arsenal's top scorer in all competitions this season with 16 goals, will miss the Premier League matches at home to Sheffield United and away to Chelsea, as well as the FA Cup fourth-round tie at Bournemouth.

0:45 Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was shown a red card in his side's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace as VAR intervened to overturn referee Paul Tierney's original decision of a yellow card Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was shown a red card in his side's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace as VAR intervened to overturn referee Paul Tierney's original decision of a yellow card

After confirming the unsuccessful appeal, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday: "It's a big shame and a big loss for us.

"But unfortunately he mistimed the tackle, he made a decision and we have to accept it.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in the Premier League

"He was very sad after the game, he was disappointed. It was an action that was completely accidental in my opinion.

"He's been superb under me. He's training well, scoring goals and has probably been the most important player in the team so to lose him is obviously really bad news for us."

0:33 Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal's players to 'step forward' in the absence of suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal's players to 'step forward' in the absence of suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Mikel Arteta has denied recent reports he is interested in bringing Manchester City defender John Stones to Arsenal.

New Gunners head coach Arteta coached Stones for three years at Manchester City, after joining the club at the same time as the England centre-back in the summer of 2016.

John Stones has been linked with a move to Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with defensive reinforcements as they try and mount a challenge for a top-four place, but Arteta is not planning an imminent reunion with Stones.

Asked if there is any truth in his reported interest in Stones, Arteta said: "No, no truth at all."

