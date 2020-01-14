Alexandre Lacazette-Thomas Lemar swap possible if Atletico deal for Edinson Cavani fails

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is an option for Atletico Madrid if they are unable to get a deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani over the line.

Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin met with PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi in Paris on Tuesday to discuss the proposed Cavani transfer.

Any deal between Arsenal and Atletico involving Lacazette moving to Spain could also mean France forward Thomas Lemar coming to the Emirates.

Lemar has struggled for form since leaving Monaco for Madrid at the start of last season, a move which came about after he was heavily linked with Arsenal and Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Edinson Cavani joined Paris Saint-Germain from Napoli in 2013 for a fee in the region of £55m

The 24-year-old scored only three goals in his first La Liga campaign and he is without a goal so far this season.

Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero told Sky Sports News: "Lacazette is a second option for Atletico Madrid.

"If they can loan or maybe there is a transfer for Lacazette, it's always if Thomas Lemar goes to Arsenal and that will be the agreement.

"As we said on Monday with Quique Setien being the first option [to become Barcelona head coach], the first option for Atletico Madrid is Edinson Cavani, the Uruguay striker.

"They are meeting in Paris to ask, maybe not for the transfer, but for a loan and that is Diego Simeone's first option."

