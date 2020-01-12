Jerome Boateng: AC Milan to join Arsenal in race for Bayern Munich defender

Arsenal have already spoken to Bayern Munich about Jerome Boateng, but AC Milan could now enter the race to sign the defender

AC Milan are ready to challenge Arsenal for the signing of defender Jerome Boateng from Bayern Munich, according to Sky in Germany.

The Serie A club are looking for a central defender and are close to signing Simon Kjaer from Sevilla but still have ambitions to add another centre-back to their squad.

Arsenal are also interested in signing Boateng and have already enquired about a transfer fee, loan options and the player's wages.

The transfer team on Good Morning Transfers discuss whether Arsenal need to strengthen their defence in January with Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng a potential target

The 31-year-old, who is predominantly a centre-back but can also play at full-back, wants to leave the Bundesliga club this winter.

Bayern would be ready to let him leave this month for approximately £12.8m (€15m). However, they do not have many fit defenders with Lucas Hernandez set to return later than expected after injury.



