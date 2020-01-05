Jerome Boateng: Arsenal enquire about transfer fee, loan chances, player wages with Bayern

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is a transfer target for Arsenal

Arsenal remain interested in Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng and have now enquired about a probable transfer fee, loan possibilities and the player’s wages, according to Sky in Germany.

The 31-year-old centre-back, who can also play at full-back, wants to leave the Bundesliga club this winter.

It is understood Bayern would be ready to let him leave this month for approximately £12.8m (€15m).

The former Germany international, who won the World Cup in 2014, has made more than 300 appearances for Bayern and won seven successive German titles and the 2013 Champions League.

Arsenal are unlikely to make additions to their squad this month that require "significant" investment after committing close to £150m in transfer fees in the summer.

Head coach Mikel Arteta says the club's transfer plans may have changed following the injury to Calum Chambers, however, after the defender was ruled out for nine months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee against Chelsea.

Defender William Saliba is on loan at Saint Etienne and will return to the Emirates in the summer.

