Jerome Boateng: Arsenal interested in Bayern Munich defender

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is a transfer target for Arsenal

Arsenal are interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, according to Sky Germany.

The 31-year-old, who is predominantly a centre-back but can also play at full-back, wants to leave the Bundesliga club this winter.

Bayern would be ready to let him leave this month for approximately £12.8m (€15m). However, they do not have many fit defenders with Lucas Hernandez set to return later than expected after injury.

Regardless, a winter transfer for the Germany international, who has made more than 300 appearances for Bayern and won seven successive German titles and the 2013 Champions League, has not been excluded.

Sky Sports News understands incomings at Arsenal are unlikely at this stage after the club committed £150m to new players in the summer and with centre-back William Saliba due to return from his St Etienne loan in the summer.

RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano is a player the Gunners were keen on in the summer but it is thought Leipzig will not sell in January given they are top of the Bundesliga and fighting for the title, and also in the Champions League last 16.

New Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has said the club's transfer plans may have changed following the news that defender Calum Chambers is out for up to nine months with a knee injury.

