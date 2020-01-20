Brighton vs Aston Villa: Two men charged as steward attacked and flare set off

Two fans have been charged following incidents at Brighton's Premier League match with Aston Villa

Sussex Police have charged two men with offences following incidents at the Brighton vs Aston VIlla match on Saturday.

John McAuliffe, a 51-year-old from Redditch, has been charged under the Football Offences Act with setting off a flare, and Thomas Carter, a 28-year-old from Goring-by-Sea, was charged with assaulting a club steward by beating.

The steward received medical attention for minor injuries.

Both men are due to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court on February 6.

A man aged 23 and a boy aged 17 have also been identified in relation to separate incidents, one in which water from a bottle was thrown at other fans, and another one in which a flare was thrown on to the pitch during the game.

2:19 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League

Police are also investigating a reported assault on a man aged 56 from Bedford just outside the stadium as he was leaving after the match, in which he received cuts and bruises. No arrests have been made at this stage.

PC Darren Balkham, the force's Football Liaison Officer, said: "We worked in close co-operation with the club and safety stewards to ensure these isolated incidents were safely and effectively dealt with and enquiries are continuing where necessary.

"They didn't reflect the superb support from over 99% of fans from both clubs."