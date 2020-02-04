VAR: How often are Premier League referees overruled by Stockley Park?

Nearly one-third of VAR checks signalled on the big screen in the Premier League overturn on-field referee decisions, according to Opta data.

The technology has been active in 250 top-flight games this term and been called into on-screen action on 243 occasions, of which 74 have resulted in an overturned outcome.

Its use declined to just 15 checks in September but swelled month on month, albeit affected by international breaks, leading up to 73 reviews in the fixture-packed month of December.

That limited use in September contributed in a skewed 53 per cent of decisions being overturned, but VAR has increasingly backed the on-field referee since and only reversed one in four checks last month.

What's the cost in goals?

How many goals have been chalked off because of VAR? The answer is 39 and another six penalty attempts.

But VAR has also awarded nine goals that were initially ruled out and issued another 12 spot-kicks after the on-field referee had waved play on.

So VAR's net cost in goals from open play is 30 to date but it has awarded six extra penalties - after deducting the penalty attempts scrubbed off.

A YouGov poll revealed fans in the North-West are most dissatisfied with VAR. Manchester United supporters compose a large cohort in that region but Ole Gunnar's Solskjaer's side have actually benefitted most from the technology.

When factoring goals or penalty attempts gained and lost with VAR intervention, United have gained three penalties - while Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Watford have gained one goal or spot-kick.

Burnley have not gained or lost anything so far from Stockley Park, but all of the 14 remaining clubs have suffered losses, with Sheffield United and Leicester affected most with a deficit of five goals or spot-kicks.

In terms of the players and goal or penalty controversies, Sadio Mane has been inspected most frequently by VAR officials, having two of his goals chalked off and another given after initially being ruled out.

Gabriel Jesus and Jonny Evans have had two goals struck off by VAR, while Josh King has benefitted and suffered once in equal measure.

Seven players have a surplus of goals because of VAR, with Connor Wickham, Dan Gosling, Glenn Murray, Jonjo Shelvey, Jordan Ayew, Kelechi Iheanacho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang each claiming a goal after VAR overruled the on-field referee.