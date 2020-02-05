Premier League stars back to work early in Dubai during winter break

Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot are two of the Manchester United players training in Dubai this week

A host of Premier League stars, including Manchester United's Jesse Lingard and Chelsea's Mason Mount, have returned to training early in Dubai.

The Premier League is currently in the midst of its first winter break, with all 20 sides being given nearly two weeks off during February.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard have given their players time off after last weekend's fixtures, but that has not stopped some of them taking training into their own hands.

Lingard posted a story on his Instagram page on Tuesday showing him with Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai ahead of United's training camp, which begins on Saturday.

Solskjaer said after United's draw with Wolves on Saturday: "They'll (the players) have a week or so off and we've got more days (rest) because we're playing Chelsea on the Monday.

"So we'll get together on the Saturday and we'll have a good camp, working on different things."

Also at the facility are Chelsea duo Mount and Ross Barkley. Lampard said last week: "The players will have some time off, get some rest, we're not going to travel to train anywhere.

"The players will get some rest and I will let them be with their families, go back to their countries or whatever, their choice, and then we will be back here to train and have a good portion of, not a mini pre-season, but there will be some hard work."

Arsenal duo Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney are also at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex ahead of Arsenal's planned training camp in Dubai.