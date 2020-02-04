Premier League winter break: How is your club spending it?

Mohamed Salah will be resting up for Premier League leaders Liverpool

What are all the Premier League clubs up to over their winter break?.....Sky Sports News reveals all.

Players in the English top-flight are having their first winter break during February.

It has been introduced to give clubs 13 days off after the busy - and unchanged - festive calendar. It has been structured so eight Premier League teams play in one weekend and the other 12 play the following weekend.

Here's the lowdown on what each team are doing....

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has given his Arsenal side this week off. The Gunners will be flying to Dubai on Friday for a training camp in a bid to kick off the second half of the season. Some players, including defender David Luiz and midfielder Lucas Torreira, have already flown out for some extra winter sun.

Aston Villa

The Aston Villa first-team squad has eight days to rest, relax and recover from the injuries which have affected Dean Smith's players. They are due to report back for training next Monday.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are staying in England, but Eddie Howe's players will have extra time off. The Cherries will play at Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Eddie Howe will be under pressure to get results either side of Bournemouth's winter break

Brighton

Brighton have cancelled their planned warm weather training camp to Dubai because of security concerns. The players will be training as normal during the two-week break between their games against Watford and Sheffield United.

Burnley

There is no game for Burnley this weekend but despite this Sean Dyche's players will be back training on Friday and Saturday after a few days off this week. Burnley will also be back training as usual next week too.

Callum Hudson-Odoi enjoying time off in Dubai

Chelsea

Chelsea have 15 days before their next game so the players are off this week. They are back training early next week to prepare for games against Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are away at Everton on Saturday. The players will be given extra days off next week before preparations begin for the game against Newcastle on February 22.

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton side come up against Arsenal following their winter break

Everton

Like Chelsea there's a 15-day break for Everton between their game against Crystal Palace and their match against Arsenal. That means extra time off for the players next week.

Leicester

There will be no game for Leicester until a week on Friday, The players have been given this week of for holiday and will return back to training next week to prepare for the game against Wolves.

Liverpool

The first-team squad are not involved in the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury tonight so the Reds players are on holiday with Dubai and California a popular destination. Liverpool will be back training next week before their game against Norwich.

Manchester City

There will be no winter training camp for Manchester City in the winter break but the players will have four days off next week after Sunday's game against West Ham.

Manchester United

Manchester United will fly to Spain on Saturday for warm-weather training. The side had a trip to Qatar planned originally which had to be cancelled due to security concerns.

Newcastle

Newcastle United's mid-season break has been interrupted by their FA Cup replay at Oxford United tonight. United's players have five days off starting from tomorrow,

Norwich

It's business as usual at Norwich. The players will be training as normal throughout the break due to their game against Liverpool a week on Saturday.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United will spend the break on a training camp in Dubai after the game against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Southampton

Southampton's two-week break has been cut short because of the FA Cup replay at Spurs tomorrow night. The first team squad will be given extra time off before the game against Burnley.

Tottenham

Tottenham's break has also been shortened because of the Cup replay against Southampton. The players will be given time off before the next league game - away at Aston Villa a week on Sunday.

Watford

There's a 15-day gap between the league games against Brighton and Manchester United so the players will get extra time off next week.

West Ham

West Ham's break falls between tough games against Manchester City and Liverpool. No details have been released yet of their plans but the last time David Moyes was in charge, the squad went on a mid-season break to Miami.

Wolves

Wolves flew to Spain yesterday for a training camp at La Manga. They will return to England on Friday with normal training starting again on Monday.