78' Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Southampton 2. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

77' Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.

76' Foul by Oriol Romeu (Southampton).

76' Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

72' Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Southampton 2. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathan Redmond following a fast break.

72' Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jannik Vestergaard.

70' Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

70' Attempt blocked. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

69' Foul by Jack Stephens (Southampton).

69' Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

67' Substitution, Southampton. Stuart Armstrong replaces Sofiane Boufal.

64' Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.

64' Attempt saved. Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Bertrand with a cross.

63' Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.

61' Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

61' Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Dele Alli replaces Tanguy Ndombele.

59' Gedson Fernandes (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

59' Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

59' Foul by Gedson Fernandes (Tottenham Hotspur).

59' Attempt blocked. Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric Dier.

58' Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jack Stephens.

58' Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gedson Fernandes.

58' Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Stephens with a cross.

56' Offside, Southampton. Jack Stephens tries a through ball, but Shane Long is caught offside.

55' Jan Bednarek (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

55' Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).

55' Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

54' Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Gedson Fernandes replaces Jan Vertonghen.

53' Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

53' Foul by Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur).

52' Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.

50' Attempt missed. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

50' Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

50' Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Japhet Tanganga tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.

49' Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oriol Romeu with a cross.

Second Half begins Tottenham Hotspur 1, Southampton 1.

45+5 First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Southampton 1.

45+1 Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jack Stephens.

44' Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.

42' Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Southampton).

42' Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

40' Substitution, Southampton. Jannik Vestergaard replaces James Ward-Prowse because of an injury.

34' Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Southampton 1. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

34' Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.

28' Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28' Dangerous play by Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur).

28' Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Ward-Prowse.

26' Attempt blocked. Jack Stephens (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.

25' Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.

23' Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Southampton).

23' Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

21' Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21' Foul by Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur).

20' Attempt saved. Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.

19' Danny Ings (Southampton) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.

17' Foul by Oriol Romeu (Southampton).

17' Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Offside, Southampton. Ryan Bertrand tries a through ball, but Shane Long is caught offside.

12' Own Goal by Jack Stephens, Southampton. Tottenham Hotspur 1, Southampton 0.

12' Attempt missed. Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

10' Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shane Long.

7' Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.

5' Attempt saved. Danny Ings (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.

4' Attempt saved. Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.

3' Offside, Southampton. Nathan Redmond tries a through ball, but Shane Long is caught offside.

1' Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1' Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Southampton).

First Half begins.