FA Cup: Wayne Rooney's Derby could play Man Utd; Chelsea host Shrewsbury or Liverpool

Wayne Rooney could come up against his old club Man Utd in the FA Cup

Wayne Rooney could face former club Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round if Derby beat Northampton in their replay, while Chelsea will host either Liverpool or Shrewsbury.

The Rams will host Northampton on February 4 after being held to a 0-0 draw in the first game, and will welcome 12-time winners United to Pride Park if they emerge victorious.

Liverpool's replay with Shrewsbury will also take place on February 4 and Jurgen Klopp has already promised to play "the kids" at Anfield.

Shrewsbury came from 2-0 down to force a replay with Liverpool , with the winners to travel to Chelsea next

If the Liverpool youngsters see off their League One opponents, they will face rivals Chelsea in a repeat of the 2012 FA Cup final.

Manchester City, who won the trophy last year with a 6-0 thrashing of Watford, will travel to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Arsenal, who face Bournemouth in the fourth round on Monday, will play 2008 winners Portsmouth at Fratton Park if they see off the Cherries.

Tottenham or Southampton, who face a replay in north London, will host Norwich, while Leicester will host Coventry or Birmingham.

Tottenham will play Southampton in a fourth-round replay - Ralph Hasenhuttl and Jose Mourinho agreed they did not want a replay

Championship leaders West Brom have been handed a home tie against the winners of Newcastle and Oxford's replay, while Reading or Cardiff will host Sheffield United.

The fifth-round fixtures will take place in the week commencing Monday, March 2. The FA have scrapped replays should any of the fifth-round games be drawn as part of their commitment to a winter break in February for Premier League sides.

FA Cup fifth-round draw in full

Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff vs Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Shrewsbury/Liverpool

West Brom vs Newcastle/Oxford

Leicester vs Coventry/Birmingham

Northampton/Derby vs Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham vs Norwich

Portsmouth vs Bournemouth/Arsenal

FA Cup key dates

Fifth round: March 2-5

Quarter-final: Saturday March 21

Semi-final: Saturday April 18/19

Final: Saturday May 23