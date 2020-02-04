FA Cup round-up: Newcastle survive Oxford scare as Derby set up Manchester United tie

Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates his match-winning strike against Oxford

A superb solo effort from Allan Saint-Maximin saw Newcastle edge past Oxford in extra-time of their FA Cup replay and reach the fifth round for the first time in 14 years.

Oxford took the tie the distance with two goals in a frenetic final six minutes of normal time but Saint-Maximin's strike was enough to settle the contest 3-2 in favour of Steve Bruce's side.

Recent cup runs have been lacking for Newcastle but they would have thought they were on a smooth course to round five as Sean Longstaff and Joelinton had them two goals up at half-time of a replay which stemmed from a forgettable 0 0 draw at St James' Park.

Allan Saint-Maximin fires home the winner for Newcastle against Oxford

But their League One opponents rallied late on, Liam Kelly's free-kick getting them back into the tie before Nathan Holland's fine strike deep into added time took the game into extra-time.

Newcastle have won their last five FA Cup replays, scoring 17 goals across those five victories. They have reached the fifth round of the competition for the first time since the 2005-06 season, when they were eventually knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Chelsea.

Wayne Rooney celebrates his penalty in Derby's 4-2 win over Northampton

Wayne Rooney scored as Derby booked an FA Cup date with his former club Manchester United by beating Northampton 4-2.

Rooney netted a second-half penalty as the Championship Rams saw off their League Two visitors in a fourth-round replay at Pride Park.

Goals from Andre Wisdom and Duane Holmes put Derby 2-0 ahead at the break before Nicky Adams pulled one back.

Revised FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City



Reading vs Sheffield United



Chelsea vs Liverpool



West Brom vs Newcastle



Leicester vs Birmingham



Derby vs Manchester United



Southampton/Tottenham vs Norwich



Portsmouth vs Arsenal

Jack Marriott and Rooney made the game safe for Derby but the Cobblers grabbed another consolation with a Sam Hoskins spot-kick.

Derby County have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup in consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 campaigns - they were knocked out by Manchester United at that stage in 2008-09.

Lee Camp was the penalty hero for Birmingham against Coventry

Goalkeeper Lee Camp was Birmingham's hero as the Sky Bet Championship side clinched a place in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round on penalties against Coventry.

Camp saved penalties from substitutes Liam Walsh and Jamie Allen as Birmingham won 4-1 in a shootout after twice coming from behind in a 2-2 draw after extra-time.

Captain Harlee Dean's spot-kick sealed victory, while substitutes Lukas Jutkiewicz, Jeremie Bela and Gary Gardner also netted from the spot to enable Birmingham to book a trip to Leicester in the last 16.

Dean made it 1-1 in the second minute of time added on, and a hopeful cross by Bela in the 120th minute saw Birmingham draw to cancel out goals from Amadou Bakayoko (50) and Max Biamou (114).

Mark Robins' visitors could have won in normal time but Biamou missed two excellent chances after Bakayoko's goal.

Birmingham and Coventry's five matches in the FA Cup proper have seen a combined 20 goals (12 Birmingham, 8 Coventry), with the Blues progressing in three of the four seasons they have faced off in the competition.

The Readings players celebrate their penalty shootout win over Cardiff on Tuesday

Reading claimed a dramatic penalty shoot-out FA Cup victory over Cardiff to book a fifth-round home tie with Premier League Sheffield United.

In a game that finished 3-3 after extra time, Josh Murphy and Robert Glatzel struck either side of the interval for Cardiff before Omar Richards and substitute Andy Rinomhota forced another 30 minutes.

Murphy pounced on a Gabriel Osho mistake to poke home his second and restore Cardiff's lead, but Yakou Meite forced penalties four minutes from time.

Reading won the resulting shoot-out 4-1 as Garath McCleary, Osho, Jordan Obita and Sone Aluko gave the Royals a 100 per cent return from the spot and Cardiff's nerve buckled as Aden Flint and Will Vaulks missed.