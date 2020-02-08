Odion Ighalo: Manchester United striker stays in UK as coronavirus controls could tighten

Odion Ighalo will miss Manchester United's training camp in Spain

Odion Ighalo will not go on Manchester United's training camp in Spain over fears the coronavirus outbreak could lead to him being denied entry back into the UK.

Striker Ighalo arrived in Manchester last week after joining United on loan until the end of the season from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua on Deadline Day.

The coronavirus has claimed 722 lives and restrictions could be placed on travellers who have been in mainland China within the past fortnight.

It means Ighalo will remain in Manchester on a personal training and fitness programme while his team-mates enjoy their winter break in Spain on a warm-weather training camp.

"Odion will stay in Manchester, because he arrived from China in the last 14 days," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told MUTV.

"Because of the situation in China, we're not sure if he'd be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again, so he's staying here working with a personal coach, individual programme and his family then can settle in England as well.

"Of course he might have liked to have come with the players and got to know them, but the risk [of potential border restrictions tightening], we don't want to take that."

Scott McTominay will join up with United in Marbella

United, who set off for Marbella on Saturday, say this is "simply a precautionary measure as the situation continues to be monitored".

Solskjaer confirmed that Paul Pogba, who is battling an ankle issue, and Marcus Rashford (back) will not travel, but Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe are set to join up with the squad.

"Scotty has done better in his recovery than we thought, so we will take him with us," added Solskjaer.

"Hopefully he can join in the training sessions and Axel as well, he'll join in, so that's two positives and it's a good chance for them to use this time with the players."

Manchester United's next game is a trip to Chelsea on Monday Night Football on February 17, live on Sky Sports.