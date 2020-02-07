Paul Pogba out of Manchester United training camp in Marbella, Odion Ighalo in travelling party

Paul Pogba has not featured for Man Utd since Boxing Day

Paul Pogba has been left out of Manchester United's warm-weather training camp in Spain to continue his rehabilitation from ankle surgery.

Pogba will remain in Manchester with fellow long-term casualty Scott McTominay as the pair look to complete their rehab and close in on a return to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's matchday squad.

United have given their players time off this week and will fly out to Marbella on Saturday, with Deadline Day signing Odion Ighalo part of the travelling party.

Bruno Fernandes will also be part of the training camp as the two January signings get the chance to be properly integrated with the first team.

Pogba has not featured since Boxing Day and will hope to be match-fit for the upcoming clash at Chelsea on February 17, live on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

The 26-year-old played every game in August before suffering ankle problems which kept him out for three months, and suffered a fresh setback on his return in December, which forced him into an operation at the turn of the year.

McTominay, meanwhile, suffered knee ligament damage also during the Boxing Day win over Newcastle and faces a longer spell on the sidelines, but said he is looking forward to returning on the pitch.

"I'm feeling good," McTominay said on Thursday. "I'm doing my best to be back on the pitch as soon as I possibly can. The gym work is tough, the running outside is tough. You just have to do your best."

A few United players opted to resume training in the five days' break granted by Solskjaer ahead of the departure for Marbella, with Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot pictured together in Dubai.

The club were originally planning to travel the Middle East for their break but Solskjaer revealed fears over safety forced them into changing their plans.

United took to the pitch once every three days on average for the past 10 weeks, and Solskjaer admitted he welcomes the newly-introduced mid-season break after Saturday's uninspiring 0-0 draw with Wolves.

"We played so many games over the last two months - the players are down to the bare bones really, their energy levels are down and they need a break," he told Sky Sports.