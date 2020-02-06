Ex-Manchester United player Darron Gibson joins Salford
Gibson reunites with former Manchester United team-mates Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, who are part-owners of Salford
Last Updated: 06/02/20 4:19pm
Former Manchester United midfielder Darron Gibson has signed for League Two club Salford City on a short-term deal.
The 32-year-old central midfielder came through the youth ranks at United, winning the Premier League and two League Cups over a four-year spell in the first team before stints at Everton, Sunderland and Wigan.
Midfielder Darron Gibson has signed a short-term deal with the club 🤝— Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) February 6, 2020
Welcome to The Peninsula Stadium, Darron!#WeAreSalford 🦁🔴 pic.twitter.com/UQo8VLYX3H
The Republic of Ireland international, who has 26 caps for his country, left Sunderland by mutual consent in March 2018, two weeks after being charged with drink driving following a car crash.
Gibson joined Wigan later that summer, spending one season with the Championship club before being released.
The midfielder joins a club part-owned by 'The Class of '92', which includes former United players Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Phil Neville.
Salford sit 11th in League Two after securing 40 points from their opening 31 matches.