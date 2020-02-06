Ex-Manchester United player Darron Gibson joins Salford

Darron Gibson has been a free agent since being released by Wigan

Former Manchester United midfielder Darron Gibson has signed for League Two club Salford City on a short-term deal.

The 32-year-old central midfielder came through the youth ranks at United, winning the Premier League and two League Cups over a four-year spell in the first team before stints at Everton, Sunderland and Wigan.

Midfielder Darron Gibson has signed a short-term deal with the club 🤝



Welcome to The Peninsula Stadium, Darron!#WeAreSalford 🦁🔴 pic.twitter.com/UQo8VLYX3H — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) February 6, 2020

The Republic of Ireland international, who has 26 caps for his country, left Sunderland by mutual consent in March 2018, two weeks after being charged with drink driving following a car crash.

Gibson joined Wigan later that summer, spending one season with the Championship club before being released.

Gibson won the Premier League title with Manchester United in 2011

The midfielder joins a club part-owned by 'The Class of '92', which includes former United players Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Phil Neville.

Salford sit 11th in League Two after securing 40 points from their opening 31 matches.