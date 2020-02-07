Premier League clubs support Man Utd chief Ed Woodward, says David Gold

David Gold says Ed Woodward should not have to worry about his family's safety

West Ham co-owner David Gold has given his unequivocal backing to Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, saying threats and violent protests targeting club officials "cannot be tolerated".

Police are investigating an attack on Woodward's home last month after videos emerged on social media showing a group of people in hoods chanting threats and throwing flares over the property's front gate.

"I know exactly what Ed's experienced. I've experienced it four or five times myself," Gold said.

Gold and co-owner David Sullivan were forced to leave the directors box amid chaotic scenes during a Premier League defeat by Burnley at the London Stadium in March 2018.

"The league will come together as a unit to protect the likes of Ed and punish those perpetrators. It cannot be tolerated," said Gold.

"United are a big club, Ed Woodward is a big figure in the game. He can't be worried about his wife and children."

Gold was speaking after all 20 Premier League clubs committed to a league-wide ban for anyone who is found guilty of discriminatory, abuse or violent acts.

'Line was crossed' with Woodward

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters condemned the attack on the home of Woodward in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News last week, insisting such behaviour is totally unacceptable.

He said: "Of course there is a place for legitimate fan protest - there are in fact formal channels for it.

"But I think what has been happening in terms of some of the chanting and what happened at Ed Woodward's house was horrible and wrong.

"I think a line was crossed, and Ed has received an enormous amount of supportive messages from his club colleagues and from the Premier League, and I think nothing more needs to be said."