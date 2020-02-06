Premier League transfer window: Summer deadline moved to September 1

1:12 Bryan Swanson explains why Premier League clubs have decided to keep the summer transfer window open until 1 September. Bryan Swanson explains why Premier League clubs have decided to keep the summer transfer window open until 1 September.

Premier League clubs have decided to change their summer transfer window to bring it back in line with the rest of Europe.

It means this summer's transfer window will close on September 1 at 5pm for Premier League clubs, with the 2020/21 season beginning on August 8.

A statement from the Premier League read: "At a Shareholders' Meeting today, Premier League clubs voted to adopt a change to the Summer Transfer Window closing date for season 2020/21.

This will move the closing date back to the traditional point at the end of August/early September. The 2020 closing date will therefore be 17:00 BST on 1 September (31 August 2020 being a UK Bank Holiday).

Clubs agreed after discussing the topic at length at previous Shareholders' Meetings."

In 2017, Premier League clubs voted to close the transfer window a day before the start of the new season, abandoning the European-wide deadline at the end of August.

Premier League managers have bemoaned the changes, suggesting it leaves clubs in England at a disadvantage with European teams still able to sign their players once the window has closed domestically.

When the vote took place two years ago, only Manchester United, Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Watford and Swansea voted against the amendment.

The Premier League's new chief executive, Richard Masters, spoke to Sky Sports News ahead of the vote and said Britain's exit from the European Union could be a deciding factor in clubs' thinking.

"One of the reasons is because the immigration system is going to change and it may be that it's the last window where freedom of movement is possible, clubs may want to take advantage of the longer window to make sure that they've taken full advantage," he said.

'Common sense has prevailed'

Former Stoke defender Danny Higginbotham has told Sky Sports News this is a positive move for the Premier League, but admits that there are drawbacks to extending the window.

"Common sense has prevailed," said Higginbotham.

"Why would you want Premier League clubs to be at a disadvantage compared with their European rivals? You want to give teams the best opportunity to be successful - it's a no-brainer.

"Yes, it is a concern that players will potentially being unsettled but teams in Europe have two weeks to do that now anyway. We want our teams to flourish in Europe and we want it to be a level playing field."