Premier League brings in bans for discriminatory, abusive or violent behaviour

All 20 Premier League clubs have committed to a league-wide ban for anyone who is found guilty of discriminatory, abusive or violent acts.

Last season, in England and Wales the number of matches where a hate crime was reported increased by 47 per cent, from 131 matches to 193, according to Home Office figures.

This week, a football supporter who made monkey gestures at Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and spat towards rival fans has been banned from attending matches for four years.

A supporter has been banned for racially abusing Tammy Abraham

A 17-year-old Bournemouth fan has also been given a three-year football banning order after pleading guilty to chanting racist abuse during a match against Tottenham.

A Premier League statement read: "At today's Shareholders' Meeting, Premier League clubs united against all forms of violent, threatening and abusive behaviour.

"Following recent events, the 20 clubs committed to introducing a League-wide ban for anyone banned by their club for discriminatory, abusive or violent acts.

"Unacceptable conduct towards players, fans, club employees or referees will not be tolerated by the Premier League or its clubs".