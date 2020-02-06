Bournemouth fan, 17, given three-year football banning order after pleading guilty to racist chanting

A Bournemouth fan pleaded guilty to chanting racist abuse during the match at Tottenham

A 17-year-old Bournemouth fan has been given a three-year football banning order after pleading guilty to chanting racist abuse during their game at Tottenham in November 2019.

The teenager, who cannot be named, was ordered to pay a £55 fine and £21 surcharge at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, in addition to the ban he received, after he pleaded guilty to indecent/racial chanting in the Cherries' 3-2 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30.

Inspector Matt Ashmead, from the Met's Public Order Investigation Team, said: "We take all reports of racism very seriously and as this case demonstrates, will take robust action against those who are found to have committed these kinds of crimes during football matches.

"The vast majority of fans obey the law and neither they nor the players should have to listen to any kind of abuse.

"We are committed to working closely with clubs to identify anyone acting against the law and would ask anyone who sees or hears this type of behaviour to come forward to stewards or police."