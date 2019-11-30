Tottenham 3-2 Bournemouth: Spurs hold on after Dele Alli double

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights as Tottenham beat Bournemouth in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights as Tottenham beat Bournemouth in the Premier League

Tottenham's resurgence under Jose Mourinho continued as Dele Alli scored twice in a thrilling 3-2 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Spurs were cruising with 20 minutes remaining when, following on from Alli's double (21, 50), Moussa Sissoko finished off a sweeping move to make it 3-0 (69).

But, for the second week running, Mourinho's men had to withstand a late fightback as Harry Wilson scored twice (73, 90+6) for the Cherries.

Callum Wilson was then denied a dramatic equaliser by a vital challenge from Jan Vertonghen as Tottenham held on to move up to fifth, while Bournemouth drop to 12th after a third straight league defeat.

What's next?

Tottenham travel to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday (kick-off: 7.30pm). Meanwhile, Bournemouth will return to London to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday at the same kick-off time.

