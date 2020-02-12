Premier League players out of contract in summer transfer window

David Silva, Olivier Giroud and Adam Lallana are all out of contract this summer

A host of Premier League stars will be available for nothing this summer - but which of them make our XI?

It's an all-Chelsea forward line in our bargain team - based on contract information on transfermarkt.co.uk - while a Manchester City legend controls central midfield and two of Watford's current relegation scrappers earn starting berths.

Goalkeeper

A tough call between the sticks, with former England stopper Joe Hart and Chelsea's Willy Cabellero both out of contract this summer.

Tottenham's reserve 'keeper Michel Vorm is also available for free, while Watford reportedly have the option to extend Ben Foster's current deal for another year.

Caballero was reinstated as the Blues' No 1 against Leicester recently but Burnley's Hart gets the nod for our team, being six years younger and having a wealth of Premier League and international experience.

Final selection: Hart

Joe Hart has been warming the bench at Burnley but gets a starting berth in our free XI

Defenders

Toby Alderweireld signed a contract extension at Tottenham in December, but centre-back partner Jan Vertonghen is yet to secure a new deal and could be the ultimate bargain defender this summer.

Jan Vertonghen is inside the final six months of his Tottenham contract

Wes Morgan captained Leicester during their remarkable title-winning season but has slipped down the pecking order behind the emerging partnership of Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu, clocking only 159 league minutes this term.

And we've taken a punt on Morgan's fellow Jamaican and Watford regular Adrian Mariappa, who can also play at right-back, has seen plenty of recent first-team action and, at 33, is three years younger than his compatriot.

Christian Fuchs has endured a similar season to Morgan at Leicester, playing second fiddle to Ben Chilwell, but the left-back walks straight into our XI - ahead of Bournemouth's Charlie Daniels and Watford's Jose Holebas.

Nathaniel Clyne failed to reignite his career during a loan move at Bournemouth and has since returned to Liverpool, but with Trent Alexander-Arnold in sparkling form the former Southampton right-back looks set to leave Anfield.

Final selection: Vertonghen, Mariappa, Fuchs and Clyne

Midfielders

Clyne's Liverpool team-mate Adam Lallana is also available on a free in six months' time and would provide skill and energy from wide midfield, with Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser carrying equal threat down the opposing flank.

Without question, Manchester City playmaker David Silva - set to leave the Etihad after 10 years' service - is the first name on our team sheet and sits at the heart of midfield.

Final selection: Lallana, Fraser and David Silva

Silva has graced the Premier League for 10 years at Manchester City but will leave the club at the end of the season

Forwards

Willian was linked with a move to Barcelona last month but remains a Chelsea player, at least until his contract expires at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, former Barca star Pedro has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge but is a sure starter on the left of a front three in our bargain team.

Olivier Giroud leads the line in our all-Chelsea attack having failed to secure a move away from the club during the window after the Blues failed to land Napoli's Dries Mertens - another player who can move for nothing come the summer.

Final selection: Willian, Pedro and Giroud

Final XI

Sky Sports contacted all clubs to ensure contract information was correct, with Burnley, Bournemouth, Leicester and Tottenham confirming, and Chelsea, Liverpool and Watford making no comment.