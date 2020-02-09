Sheffield United 2-1 Bournemouth: Chris Wilder's men move to within two points of top four

Sheffield United's charge towards the Champions League places gathered momentum as a 2-1 win over Bournemouth took them to within two points of Chelsea in fourth.

Chris Wilder's men did it the hard way at Bramall Lane, coming from behind after Callum Wilson handed the improved Cherries a deserved early lead (13).

Billy Sharp's goal just before the break (45+1) restored parity before John Lundstram, who had lost his place to new signing Sander Berge, sprang from the bench to send the Blades fifth in the Premier League with a neat finish after linking with fellow substitute Lys Mousset.

United have now scored six Premier League goals from substitutes this season, more than any other side in the division, while the result leaves Eddie Howe's Bournemouth just two points above the drop zone.

Player Ratings Sheffield United: Henderson (7), Basham (7), Egan (7), O’Connell (7), Baldock (7), Berge (6), Norwood (6), Fleck (6), Stevens (6), Sharp (7), McBurnie (7).



Subs: Mousset (7), Lundstram (7)



Bournemouth: Ramsdale (6), Smith (6), Francis (7), Ake (7), Rico (6), Gosling (6), Surman (6), Billing (6), H Wilson (6), Fraser (8), C Wilson (7).



Subs: Stanislas (6), King (7)



Man of the match: Ryan Fraser

How Lundstram's late show foiled Cherries....

For the first 30 minutes it was hard to tell who was pushing for Europe and who were the relegation strugglers as the visitors - obviously buoyed by back-to-back wins - played with great energy, quality and bite to win the second balls.

Ryan Fraser looked like a player with his confidence restored after an inconsistent campaign and he was the instigator of the opening goal.

Team news Sheffield United remain unchanged from their 1-0 win at Crystal Palace as Chris Wilderkept the faith with Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie up front.

Eddie Howe made one change from the win over Aston Villa and it was an enforced one as Jefferson Lerma was suspended and replaced by Andrew Surman. On the bench, Josh King made his return from injury.

A poor pass out by Sheffield United's record signing Berge put his team in trouble and Dan Gosling fed Fraser, whose low cross was attacked by Harry Wilson and although that effort was blocked away, Callum Wilson was on hand to thrash home.

Bournemouth could have immediately doubled their lead when Fraser's cross left Philip Billing on his toes and somehow he failed to make contact with the ball from close range.

Wilder's team grew into the half and pinned Bournemouth back towards their own goal.

Oliver Norwood saw a deflected strike drop agonisingly wide of a post before Aaron Ramsdale made a fine save from Oli McBurnie.

It looked as though the Cherries would survive through to the break but the pressure finally told when a corner was kept alive by Enda Stevens and Sharp was on hand to poke home from close range. Both his goals this season have come against Bournemouth.

Captain Billy Sharp equalised for the Blades

The visitors composed themselves after the break and looked tidy in possession with Nathan Ake and Simon Francis standing up well to balls coming into their box from wide areas.

A thunderous strike from Fraser after a superb set up from Callum Wilson drew a sensational save from Dean Henderson, who was at full stretch to deny the winger.

The Blades looked to be running out of ideas but the introduction of Lundstram and Mousset kicked them into life and on 84 minutes, they combined for the winner. With Bournemouth briefly unorganised, Mousset charged down the left and fed Lundstram, who sent a composed strike into the far corner.

Once again the Blades showed their mettle. It's amazing how far they've come in a short space of time.

He's back. And in this kind of form, Bournemouth have a player capable of getting them out of trouble. This was the Ryan Fraser of last season, lively, intelligent and full of quality and guile. He was the best player on the pitch and was so unfortunate to be on the losing side. No player made more key passes (4) than the winger and it was his quality that laid the platform for Bournemouth's opening goal.

It's a timely reminder for Bournemouth and potential suitors that Fraser's existing deal expires at the end of the season and he has been linked with a free transfer to Liverpool and Arsenal. On this showing, clubs of that ilk will be getting in touch.

What the managers said...

Sheffield United manager, Chris Wilder: "I'm not a comfortable manager, we're not a comfortable team. We want more. We've enjoyed our first year back in the Premier League, we've played a part in it and there are some big games coming up. We've had to turn a decent side over today. They've got some dangerous players. I thought our back three were excellent."

Bournemouth manager, Eddie Howe: "The way we started the game, you wouldn't know we're in the position we are in. We passed the ball very well, showed good composure, scored a really good goal, could have scored more. The early signs of the game were very good and generally I thought the performance overall was pretty good. The two goals we conceded were out of keeping with the overall performance. The second goal was a really poor one."

Opta stats - Blades march on

Sheffield United have won six of their last seven Premier League games against teams starting the day in the bottom half of the league (D1).

Bournemouth have lost seven of their last eight Premier League away games (W1), losing each of the last four in a row.

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson is one of only seven English players to have scored 40 Premier League goals since August 2015, the month he made his debut in the competition.

There were 16 British players in the starting XI for this match, the most in a Premier League game since February 2019 (Burnley vs Southampton, also 16).

Since August 2016 when Chris Wilder took charge of the club, Billy Sharp has scored 68 league goals for Sheffield United - 39 more than any other player in this time.

What's next?

Sheffield United host Brighton at Bramall Lane next, although not until Saturday, February 22 after their mid-season break.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth also embark on a week without a fixture as they have 13 days to prepare for a crucial home fixture with Burnley.