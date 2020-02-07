Liverpool spying claims probe shut down by FA

The FA has closed an investigation into allegations that Liverpool employees hacked into Manchester City's scouting system.

The FA asked both Premier League clubs for information concerning the matter, with Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards and staff members Dave Fallows and Julian Ward alleged to have hacked into a player database used by City.

It was alleged the login belonging to Manchester City scout Rob Newman was illicitly used by Liverpool staff on hundreds of occasions between June 2012 and February 2013.

However, due to the age of the allegations and the FA saying the matter was the subject of a £1m settlement between the clubs, the investigation will not go further unless new information comes to light.

An FA spokesperson said: "The FA has carefully considered the evidence it received in this matter, including information provided by both clubs involved, and has decided not to progress the investigation.

"This is due to a number of factors, including the age of the alleged concerns and the settlement agreed by the two clubs involved.

"As per standard protocol, should The FA receive further information or evidence, the decision not to progress the investigation may be reviewed."