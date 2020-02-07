Sergio Aguero and Jurgen Klopp win Premier League awards for January

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month award for January, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has scooped up the Manager of the Month award.

The Argentina international scored six times and registered an assist in three appearances in January, breaking numerous records including overtaking Thierry Henry as the Premier League's top foreign goalscorer after his hat-trick in the 6-1 win at Aston Villa.

SEVEN SERGIO! Sergio Aguero has won a record seven Premier League Player of the Month awards!



🏆 October 2013

🏆 November 2014

🏆 January 2016

🏆 April 2016

🏆 January 2018

🏆 February 2019

🏆 January 2020



The King!



The King!

Aguero overtakes former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who each received the prize on six occasions.

The treble at Villa Park was Aguero's 12th hat-trick in the Premier League since arriving at City back in 2011 and it took him past former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer's record of 11.

The 31-year-old fought off competition from Liverpool duo Alisson and Jordan Henderson, Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, Leicester's Ayoze Perez and Southampton's Jack Stephens.

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has set a new record for most Manager of the Month awards in a single season with five, after having won in August, September, November and December.

Only Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard was able to prevent the German from winning all managerial awards this season, claiming the accolade in October.

BOSS



Jürgen Klopp has been named as the Premier League's Manager of the Month for January - setting a new record for most wins (5) in a single season!

Klopp guided Liverpool to yet another perfect month in the Premier League, setting another 100 per cent record with wins over Sheffield United, Tottenham, Manchester United, Wolves and West Ham.

The 52-year-old beat Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl and new Watford boss Nigel Pearson to the award.