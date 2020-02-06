Raheem Sterling ruled out of Manchester City vs West Ham with hamstring injury

Raheem Sterling suffered the injury during Man City's defeat at Tottenham

Raheem Sterling will miss Manchester City's Premier League match against West Ham on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Sterling suffered the injury during City's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham and faces a race to be fit for the Champions League first leg against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on February 26.

Raheem Sterling will miss our game against West Ham this weekend after scans revealed he has suffered damage to his left hamstring.



Everyone at City wishes @sterling7 a full and speedy recovery 💙 pic.twitter.com/fVIgTtwTfW — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 6, 2020

City will have their two-week mid-season break after Sunday's game, which is live on Sky Sports, but then have a trip to Leicester, in what could be a pivotal match to decide second place in the Premier League, before the match in Spain.

Sterling, who is without a goal in 2020, has started 23 of City's 25 league matches this season.

City said on Twitter: "Raheem Sterling will miss our game against West Ham this weekend after scans revealed he has suffered damage to his left hamstring. Everyone at City wishes Sterling a full and speedy recovery."