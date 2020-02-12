Revealed: Your Man Utd '99 vs Liverpool '20 combined XI

We asked you to pick your combined XI from Manchester United's 1999 Treble-winning side and today's dominant Liverpool team, and the results are in...

You picked six Manchester United players in the combined XI, including the entire four-man midfield that helped Sir Alex Ferguson's side to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the 1998/99 season.

However, only one United defender makes the side, with both of Liverpool's full-backs involved, and an Anfield forward line of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

Peter Schmeichel won the battle of the goalkeepers by quite some margin, while Virgil van Dijk partners Jaap Stam in a centre-back partnership to be feared.

Sky Sports' very own Gary Neville makes the bench, alongside team-mate Andy Cole and three Liverpool players in Alisson, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino.

Results from 11.30am, February 12

Combined XI: Schmeichel, Alexander-Arnold, Stam, Van Dijk, Robertson; Beckham, Scholes, Keane, Giggs; Salah, Mane

Subs: Alisson, G Neville, Henderson, Firmino, Cole

And who would win?

We also asked you which side would come out victorious if the two went head-to-head, and predictably, the result was as tight as it gets.

Manchester United just about come out on top with 52 per cent of the vote, from over 100,000 votes.

Steve McClaren's view: Only Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is the only Liverpool player to make Steve McClaren's combined XI

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Steve McClaren, who was Ferguson's assistant manager in 1999, believes only Netherlands centre-half Virgil van Dijk would fit into United's 1999 XI...

Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson made the side, but Andrew Cole, Dwight Yorke and Denis Irwin didn't

"Virgil van Dijk next to Jaap Stam, that would be invincible. Nobody would get past them.

"But for me, seriously, only Van Dijk would get into that team. When you look at that Manchester United team, that is leadership throughout the whole team, and leadership was the key.

"Liverpool are developing that now."

