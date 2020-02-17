Man Utd vs Liverpool combined XI: Who makes Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane's team?

17:06 Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher debated who would make the combined XI of Liverpool's current side and Manchester United's treble-winning team of '99. Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher debated who would make the combined XI of Liverpool's current side and Manchester United's treble-winning team of '99.

Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane came up with their combined Man Utd '99 and Liverpool '20 XI - and there were a few disagreements...

The pair were tasked with deciding who would make the line-up consisting of the regular starting XIs from Manchester United's treble-winning team from 1999, and the Premier League champions-in-waiting of this season's Liverpool side.

It may come as no surprise that there were a few minor discrepancies between Carra and Keane, including over whether Keane himself should make the cut.

The disagreements certainly brought a few different facial expressions out of Keane as he teased Carra over a few of his choices...

