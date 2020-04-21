Coronavirus: Social distancing may lead to mobile VAR unit when football returns

Video assistant referees [VARs] may have to relocate to mobile units when football resumes after the coronavirus pandemic, Sky Sports News has confirmed.

The Sun reports that VAR officials may quit their base at Stockley Park on match days when football returns, in line with social distancing rules.

Up to around 30 officials can be seated in one room, working in close proximity to each other, as multiple matches take place simultaneously.

A spokesperson for the Professional Game Match Officials Limited [PGMOL] told Sky Sports News: "We will follow government advice and only resume when it is safe to so. That will also apply to our VAR hub."

The Premier League continues to discuss the implementation of VARs, despite the game's shutdown.

Clubs were expected to reach a decision on potential VAR changes at a meeting earlier this month, before the coronavirus led to an indefinite suspension of football in England.

Talks are ongoing over new proposals, including allowing referees to give attacking players more leeway in offside decisions from next season.

Clubs are also in talks over displaying more player information on screens and extending the use of the Referee Review Area (RRA) on more decisions, including penalties.

"VAR is here to stay," Richard Masters, Premier League chief executive, told Sky Sports News in February.

"It is having a positive impact on the result of matches and on the league table. That is its primary objective.

"We haven't resolved every issue over communication inside stadiums. Everyone is committed to making it work better. Our own research suggests fans do want VAR, but they want it work better and we're in agreement with that."