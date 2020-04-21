Coronavirus: The Netherlands bans professional sport until September due to pandemic

Ajax's Hakim Ziyech - due to join Chelsea this summer - will be unable to play in Holland anytime soon due to the new coronavirus measures set by the Dutch government

Professional sport in the Netherlands has been banned until September 1 after its suspension was extended by three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dutch FA had planned to resume the suspended football season for its top two divisions on June 19, behind closed doors.

But Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced on Tuesday all major public events, including professional sports and music festivals, are prohibited until September 1 to prevent a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has extended the ban on major public events by three months

"It's better to be cautious now than to have regrets later," Rutte said.

"I would love to say we could go a lot further. But that is very scary and dangerous. We see a little improvement in the data, but just imagine that we would relax some measures, causing the virus to peak again.

"That's something we all absolutely don't want."

Three of the top four clubs in the Eredivisie - Ajax, AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven - have called for the season to be cancelled.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose in the past 24 hours by 729 to 34,134, health authorities said on Tuesday, with the total deaths standing at 3,916.

Restaurants and bars were ordered to remain closed for another three weeks until May 19.