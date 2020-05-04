WATCH & VOTE: Which is the greatest Premier League hat-trick?

4:44 Relive some of the greatest hat-tricks in Premier League history, including Dimitar Berbatov's incredible bicycle kick over Jamie Carragher's head, Robin van Persie's sensational volley against Aston Villa and Sadio Mane's clinical finishing Relive some of the greatest hat-tricks in Premier League history, including Dimitar Berbatov's incredible bicycle kick over Jamie Carragher's head, Robin van Persie's sensational volley against Aston Villa and Sadio Mane's clinical finishing

A Premier League hat-trick: it is the ultimate individual accolade that has been achieved by over 100 players since the competition's inception in 1992, but which has been the greatest?

Eric Cantona was the first to do so, scoring three times for Leeds in a 5-0 victory over Tottenham, and since then, there have been 332 more hat-trick's in the English top flight.

Of course, some have gone even further.

Twenty players have scored more than three goals in a game, and of these, five players - Andy Cole, Alan Shearer, Jermain Defoe, Dimitar Berbatov and Sergio Aguero - have scored five. But which Premier League hat-trick ranks as the most iconic, for style and significance?

Sky Sports have compiled 10 from down the years. from Dennis Bergkamp's sumptuous treble one summer's night at Filbert Street to Manchester United's final Premier League hat-trick by Robin van Persie on the evening they were last crowned champions in April 2013.

