Premier League return: St George's Park ruled out in talks over neutral venues

Discussions over the use of neutral venues to fulfil this season’s Premier League fixtures have taken place but St George’s Park will not be one of the locations.

Concerns raised by both police chiefs and Safety Advisory Groups (SAG), notably over crowds gathering and social distancing within stadia, mean the campaign cannot be finished in the usual way with supporters travelling across the country to follow their team to away venues.

Talks over what the most appropriate grounds are to use in this scenario are continuing as officials try to find a way for football to return amid the coronavirus pandemic but St George's Park is not being considered, while the use of Wembley has not been discounted.

However, there are issues under consideration, which include how likely fans are to gather outside the stadium and how easy it is for police to control the surrounding areas.

The stadium layout and potential difficulties over social distancing, even down to details such as narrow corridors, are also to be taken into consideration, as well as the infection rates in the areas surrounding the venue.

Premier League officials are keen to ensure that travel times for teams are similar so the stadium's location is also a factor in the decision-making process.

Bearing in mind the criteria being considered, it is likely that modern stadia not in close proximity to housing areas are likely to be chosen.

This could mean the likes of the Etihad, Southampton's St Mary's ground, the London Stadium, the King Power in Leicester and Brighton's Amex are more likely to be used should this scenario prove practical.

However, it would mean the likes of Vicarage Road, Bramall Lane and Turf Moor are less likely to be used, while both grounds in Merseyside Anfield and Goodison Park would also be excluded.