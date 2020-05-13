Coronavirus: Premier League reassures managers over risks of training return

Club captains joined the conference call, including Manchester United's Harry Maguire (right)

Premier League players and managers were told that everything is being done to make sure they are not at risk when they are due to return to training next week.

At two separate video conference meetings on Wednesday, players and managers were presented with the medical and testing protocols for the phased return of training.

They were taken through the stages by the Premier League's medical officer Mark Gillett and medical expert Professor James Calder, chief executive Richard Masters and director of football Richard Garlick.

Players will be tested at least twice a week, including in the 48 hours before they are due to train, and have mini-medicals to check for underlying respiratory and cardiac issues before they return to training.

Managers were told all team and coach meetings will continue to be done by videoconference and all data and video recordings of training sessions are to be made available to the Premier League.

Some players raised concerns about the health of their families and some are reluctant to return because they have pregnant partners or family members with medical conditions living with them.

All players have been given a 40-page document on training protocols, and each club was represented on the videoconference meeting by their captain.

Some club PFA representatives were also in the meeting. Club captains that attended the meeting include Jordan Henderson, Harry Maguire, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mark Noble, and Troy Deeney.

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol...

Players will drive to training in their kit, alone in their cars. Their temperature will be checked at the entrance to the training ground. They will park in a designated space, three spaces away from anyone else.

There will be no food at the training ground. They will train in a group of five for a maximum of 75 minutes. They will be encouraged to wear a mask or snood. No tackling or spitting will be permitted. Everything will be disinfected, including the ball, pitch, goalposts, cones, and other training equipment.

Players must maintain social distancing at all times. If players are injured, they will be treated by a physio wearing PPE, which at minimum must include a mask, gloves and an apron.

After training, players will drive straight home.

Foreign players returning to England will not be allowed into the training ground for 14 days.