Premier League restart: Clubs hope season can be finished at own stadiums

The Premier League says the preference is for all clubs to be able to play home and away if the competition resumes next month.

Premier League shareholders discussed Project Restart during virtual talks on Monday, following the government's new guidance on lockdown restrictions.

Top-level sport in England could restart behind closed doors from June 1 but spectators may not be able to attend venues until a coronavirus vaccine is found.

The government and UK's top football police officer have suggested that games should be played in neutral venues but that plan was opposed by many relegation-threatened clubs.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says it is the preference of all of clubs to play at home and away if possible.

"Everybody would prefer to play home and away if at all possible," Masters said.

0:53 Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith says he would rather see the Premier League’s remaining 92 games played across all 20 venues but understands why neutral venues has been proposed. Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith says he would rather see the Premier League’s remaining 92 games played across all 20 venues but understands why neutral venues has been proposed.

"It's clear to see that some clubs feel more strongly about that than others. It is an ongoing dialogue and we've been talking to the authorities about the conditions in which we could get the Premier League back up and running and taking all that advice on board.

"We are working flat out to create a responsible, safe, and deliverable model to complete the season.

"No decisions will be made until after we have talked to players and managers and those meetings are scheduled for later this week."

Clubs discussed curtailing the season for the first time but all 20 Premier League clubs also remain committed to finishing the 2019/20 season.

"It was the first time we discussed curtailment - it's still our aim to finish the season obviously but it's important to discuss all the options with our clubs," Masters said.

"What I can say is that all of the talk was about finishing the season. No conclusions were reached on any other models. Those are future conversations we may need to have."

Premier League clubs also voted to allow contract extensions for players whose current deals expire on June 30.

Players at the end of loan spells can also extend their moves if all three parties involved are in agreement.

Testing, medical protocols and any potential return to group training were also discussed on Monday, with further meetings between players and managers set to follow this week.