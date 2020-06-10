Premier League returns: What do you remember about the 2019/20 season so far?

The 2019/20 Premier League is set to return of June 17, but what do you remember about the season so far? Take our quiz to find out!

Most teams have nine Premier League games left to play, but with no action for the last three months it is understandable some of the standout moments may have slipped your mind.

Remember Leicester's record-breaking 9-0 win against Southampton? Or Watford momentarily halting Liverpool's charge to the Premier League title? And how about the managerial comings and goings?

Take our quiz below to find out how much you can recall from the 2019/20 campaign so far...