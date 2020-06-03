Premier League players donate signed shirts for #PlayersTogether campaign raffle

The digital raffle will be the largest signed shirt giveaway in the history of football with all first-team players in the Premier League donating a signed shirt

Premier League players from all 20 clubs have donated signed shirts to be won in a raffle organised by the #PlayersTogether campaign, raising money for NHS charities.

The Shirts for Heroes raffle will take place on Wednesday, June 3, from 7pm, when supporters will have the chance to win a signed shirt from a choice of 500 top flight stars for £5 per entry on Ebay UK.

Winners of the raffle will be selected at random and notified by July 1.

The Shirts for Heroes raffle is taking place on Wednesday from 7pm with 500 signed shirts donated

All proceeds will go directly to NHS Charities Together, the national membership organisation for NHS Charities, representing more than 200 member charities.

Premier League players launched the #PlayersTogether initiative last month to aid the fight against coronavirus.

A joint statement from #PlayersTogether read: "As players, we have been determined as a group to help in any way we can.

"That's why we established #PlayersTogether to raise much-needed funds for front line carers through NHS Charities Together.

Leading top-flight footballers launched a fund for NHS charities called #PlayersTogether to aid the fight against coronavirus

"This is a player led-initiative, working together collaboratively across all clubs and we are delighted to team up with eBay to offer our signed shirts in the Shirts for Heroes campaign.

"We hope this is something all fans up and down the country can get involved in and help us raise money to make a difference for the real heroes of this crisis."

Ellie Orton, chief executive of NHS Charities Together, said: "These are incredibly trying times, especially for those working on the frontline fighting Covid-19, but the outpouring of support from the British public for NHS staff, volunteers and patients has been absolutely incredible.

"We're so grateful to #PlayersTogether and can't wait to see the response to their Shirt for Heroes raffle on eBay.

"Sport has a wonderful way of bringing people together, and we hope this raffle is a fun way for the millions of football fans to rally around our NHS heroes while having the chance to win one of these amazing signed shirts."