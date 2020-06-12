Black Lives Matter: Premier League players to have 'Black Lives Matter' replacing names on shirts

Arsenal players wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts before their friendly with Brentford

Premier League players will have their names replaced by 'Black Lives Matter' on their shirts for the first 12 games of the resumed 2019/20 season.

A Black Lives Matter logo will be on the shirts for the remainder of the season, along with a badge thanking the NHS for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The players released a statement which read: "We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for all, regardless of their colour or creed.

"This symbol is a sign of unity from all players, all staff, all clubs, all match officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether."

The Arsenal squad also took a knee before the friendly

The Premier League says it will support players who take a knee before or during matches.

The gesture has come to be recognised as a symbol of anti-racism since it was begun by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Premier League said it stands alongside the Football Association, English Football League, Professional Footballers' Association, League Managers' Association and the Professional Game Match Officials Board in opposing discrimination in all its forms.

The statement added: "The Premier League believes there is no room for racism, anywhere #NoRoomForRacism."

Black Lives Matter protests have been triggered across the world by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in US police custody last month.

Athletes from many different sports have joined the protests, including Premier League teams, with Arsenal wearing Black Lives Matter shirts ahead of a friendly against Brentford, while numerous clubs have taken a knee during training sessions as they prepare for the league's resumption.