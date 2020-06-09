Premier League to support player protests in support of Black Lives Matter movement

Liverpool players took a knee during training as a show of solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement

The Premier League will be supportive of players who take a knee as a public show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement when the season resumes next week.

The Football Association assured players they would take a "common sense approach" to any displays of anti-racist or political gestures, as global protests continue following the death of George Floyd last month.

Liverpool and Chelsea were among the Premier League clubs to take a knee during training to show solidarity for the movement last week.

The German FA decided not take action against England international Jadon Sancho and other Bundesliga players who displayed anti-racism messages following the death of Floyd.

Jadon Sancho revealed a message of support for George Floyd, who died while in police custody last month

Sancho revealed a 'Justice for George Floyd' message on his T-shirt after scoring for Borussia Dortmund, while Marcus Thuram knelt after scoring for Borussia Monchengladbach and Schalke's Weston McKennie wore an armband with "justice for George" on it.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said earlier this month that Bundesliga players who protested over the death of Floyd on the pitch "deserve an applause and not a punishment".

A statement read: "FIFA fully understands the depth of sentiment and concerns expressed by many footballers in light of the tragic circumstances of the George Floyd case."

Nigel Reo-Coker and Darren Bent are encouraged by the protests in the wake of George Floyd's death and believe this could be a turning point in the fight for racial equality

Last week the Premier League said: "The Premier League stands alongside all those who are opposed to discrimination in any form.

"There is no room for racism, anywhere. #NoRoomForRacism."

The Premier League - suspended since March 13 - is provisionally due to resume behind closed doors on June 17, with 92 games remaining.