Premier League to support player protests in support of Black Lives Matter movement
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said earlier this month that Bundesliga players who protested over the death of George Floyd on the pitch "deserve an applause and not a punishment"
Last Updated: 09/06/20 1:47pm
The Premier League will be supportive of players who take a knee as a public show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement when the season resumes next week.
The Football Association assured players they would take a "common sense approach" to any displays of anti-racist or political gestures, as global protests continue following the death of George Floyd last month.
Liverpool and Chelsea were among the Premier League clubs to take a knee during training to show solidarity for the movement last week.
The German FA decided not take action against England international Jadon Sancho and other Bundesliga players who displayed anti-racism messages following the death of Floyd.
Sancho revealed a 'Justice for George Floyd' message on his T-shirt after scoring for Borussia Dortmund, while Marcus Thuram knelt after scoring for Borussia Monchengladbach and Schalke's Weston McKennie wore an armband with "justice for George" on it.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said earlier this month that Bundesliga players who protested over the death of Floyd on the pitch "deserve an applause and not a punishment".
A statement read: "FIFA fully understands the depth of sentiment and concerns expressed by many footballers in light of the tragic circumstances of the George Floyd case."
Last week the Premier League said: "The Premier League stands alongside all those who are opposed to discrimination in any form.
"There is no room for racism, anywhere. #NoRoomForRacism."
The Premier League - suspended since March 13 - is provisionally due to resume behind closed doors on June 17, with 92 games remaining.
Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports
- 64 live games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17
- 25 games to be made freely available
- New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience