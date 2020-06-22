Premier League Q&A: When will the transfer window open?

A decision is yet to be made on the length of the Premier League's summer transfer window

Premier League clubs will hold their first conference call since the restart of the season on Tuesday. Sky Sports News’ chief reporter Bryan Swanson looks at what’s on the agenda...

When will this summer's transfer window open?

Dates have still to be confirmed but the Premier League has said the window will not open before the end of the current season on July 26.

The biggest talking point is the length of this summer's window and Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says there isn't a deadline for reaching a decision.

"We have to have clarity," says Masters.

"Obviously, you have lots of leagues finishing, and curtailing, and finishing at different times. We're waiting for the various guidance from other bodies. Understanding when we're going to start and finish, and what other leagues are doing, I think is important."

The European Leagues, which represents 32 professional football leagues, including the Premier League, has said it supports UEFA's recommendation for all summer windows to close no later than October 5.

Clubs are waiting for confirmation of specific dates, and talks are continuing between the Premier League and Football Association.

Chelsea announced the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig but gave no specific date for him to join the squad, in part to allow for a summer break between seasons.

Werner will "link up with his new team-mates in July," said a club statement.

Have clubs agreed when to start next season?

No, that's another key item on the agenda.

It's a complicated issue, as some Premier League clubs have remaining fixtures in the FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League this season.

There are international games looming in September and, given the complexities, clubs are expected to need more than one conference call to reach a decision.

Are further talks planned about Black Lives Matter?

The Premier League supports the players' wish to have their names replaced on the back of their shirts for the first 12 matches of the restarted season.

It has also supported players who take a knee before or during matches.

In October last year, the Premier League launched a black, Asian and minority ethnic advisory group to "ensure the views of BAME players and coaches are heard".

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin kneels in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

Doncaster manager Darren Moore chairs the group of past and present players and managers, including Watford captain Troy Deeney, Leicester captain Wes Morgan and former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi.

The group has been meeting regularly in recent weeks, and providing updates to the Premier League.

Is 'curtailment' under discussion?

The Premier League is committed to finishing this season and, as games have restarted, it has put all talk of prematurely ending the season on hold.

"I see no reason why we can't fulfil, can't complete, both seasons (Premier League and Championship) and for promotion and relegation to take place as normal," says Masters.

But their current handbook makes no reference to curtailment and the Premier League is expected to update its rules next season, to include specific mention of an early, unexpected, finish.

Could games still be played at neutral venues this season?

Yes, it remains a possibility.

Fans have not congregated at any grounds since games restarted on June 17, and their behaviour has been praised by the police, authorities and clubs.

But the Premier League says a small number of fixtures "remain a risk" and contingency plans are in place to switch home games to neutral venues, if absolutely necessary.

Everton drew 0-0 with Liverpool at Goodison Park on Sunday, a fixture which was previously on a list of remaining games recommended to be played at a neutral venue

Will clubs discuss the proposed Newcastle takeover?

It's not on the agenda and it would be unprecedented for clubs to discuss due diligence of any proposed club takeover.

Since their last club meeting, Saudi Arabia has announced a crackdown on websites illegally streaming sporting events, including Premier League games.

Newcastle's potential takeover has come under scrutiny due to links with an illegal TV streaming service

Last week, a World Trade Organisation [WTO] report found that "prominent Saudi nationals" promoted illegal broadcasts by the pirate network beoutQ, contradicting the Saudis' previous claims that the network, which used footage from Qatari broadcaster beIN, was acting independently of their influence.

The Premier League stressed that 'Project Restart' has not delayed its review of Newcastle's potential takeover.

"I don't think timing is an issue here. I don't think we have any specific views about when these things need to be done by," Masters told Sky Sports News last month, before he consistently declined to disclose any more details about their confidential process.

The Premier League has yet to set a date for its annual general meeting, which will take place after the Championship play-off final on August 4, when club owners traditionally make decisions about the forthcoming season.