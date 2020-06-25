Chelsea 2-1 Man City: Player ratings as Christian Pulisic and Kevin De Bruyne shine

3:05 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Manchester City in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Manchester City in the Premier League

Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge with the away side's defeat confirming Liverpool's Premier League title win.

Christian Pulisic scored a fine breakaway goal to open the scoring in the first half and, although Kevin De Bruyne equalised, Fernandinho's handball inside the box not only saw him sent off but allowed Willian to win it from the spot.

On the night that Pep Guardiola's side officially surrendered the title, how did his City players perform? And which of the Chelsea players impressed? Here are the ratings...

Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6

Mixed bag of a performance with one poor clearance almost proving costly early on but he recovered soon after to palm over Fernandinho's header. No chance with the equaliser.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7

Had an unenviable defensive task that required all of his experience but stuck to it with characteristic determination. Even broke forward late in the game as confidence grew.

Antonio Rudiger - 8

Won a good header inside his own box in the build-up to the opening goal of the game and was a towering presence at the heart of the Chelsea defence as the pressure mounted.

Andreas Christensen - 8

Forced a good save from Ederson with a header from a corner and spotted danger well at the other end. Put himself in harm's way to get his head to Benjamin Mendy's fierce shot.

Marcos Alonso - 6

The Spaniard's first-half booking made his task all the more tricky up against Riyad Mahrez. Showed good resolve but will no doubt look back on this as a tough assignment.

N'Golo Kante - 7

The deepest of the midfield trio, he had opposition bodies around him throughout the match. Worked hard out of possession but his use of the ball was found wanting at times.

Ross Barkley - 7

Had one left-footed shot blocked from inside the penalty box and twice got in behind the Manchester City defence on the half-hour mark. Did lots of chasing but attacked too.

Mason Mount - 6

Another Chelsea midfielder who was asked to do more defensive duties than he would usually expect. Did that well but will rue the one-on-one chance he put wide after the break.

Willian - 7

Chief role for much of the match was a simple one as he was asked to shuffle across and track runners but broke with real purpose to help win the penalty that he converted.

Christian Pulisic - 8

Wonderful play for his goal to seize on Benjamin Mendy's error, run clear and finish expertly past Ederson. Came close to scoring a second too but saw his shot cleared off the line.

Olivier Giroud - 6

Had a thankless chasing job up front with so little support from the midfielders as Manchester City dominated possession but held it up when he had the opportunity.

SUBS

Tammy Abraham - 7

Looked a real threat when he came on and had opportunities to breach Manchester City's high line with the away side chasing a winner. Heavily involved in winning the penalty.

Matteo Kovacic - 6

Brought on with a view to providing greater control in midfield and Chelsea's winner followed soon after his arrival.

Pedro - N/A

Late introduction with just minutes remaining as Chelsea looked to hold on for the three points.

Billy Gilmour - N/A

The young midfielder was brought on as a substitute at the same time as Pedro with Mount and Pulisic making way.

Manchester City

Ederson - 6

Made good reaction stop to deny Christensen and could do little about Pulisic's fine finish. Twice kept out Abraham before Fernandinho's handball and could only watch Willian's winning penalty fly past him.

Kyle Walker - 7

Pulled off an incredible sliding goalline clearance to deny Pulisic a second and was dangerous on the front foot.

Aymeric Laporte - 7

City's standout centre-back looked typically assured. They will need him fit throughout next season if they are to reclaim the crown.

Fernandinho - 5

Forced Kepa into a good early save and led Man City for clearances, but his handball on the line ultimately ended City's hopes of victory and saw him sent off.

Benjamin Mendy - 3

Looked dangerous early on down the left but blundered badly for Pulisic's decisive goal, misplacing pass to Gundogan then failing to stop the American with his recovery challenge.

Rodri - 6

Subbed off just 55 minutes in as Guardiola pushed for a comeback win. Did his job, dictating City's tempo in the first half.

Ilkay Gundogan - 5

Involved in the mix-up for Chelsea's opener when he and Mendy failed to communicate clearly and let Pulisic in. Won the ball back more than any City player but will remember that moment.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8

City's star man stepped up when they needed him to score a sublime free-kick.

Bernardo Silva - 6

Looked bright early on playing in attack and almost capitalised on Kepa's error. But part of a double change on 55 minutes as Guardiola shook things up.

Riyad Mahrez - 7

Fouled for De Bruyne's free-kick goal and played Sterling in to hit the post. Tricky all evening and Chelsea struggled to deal with him, as he created more chances than any player on the pitch.

Raheem Sterling - 7

So nearly put City ahead when his chipped effort hit the post and then bent another strike just wide when the visitors were on top. But could not make the decisive breakthrough.

SUBS

David Silva - 7

Lifted City's level when he came on. Will not add another Premier League winners' medal to his collection at City - and he will be missed.

Gabriel Jesus - 6

Strangely left out of the starting line-up but when he came on he could not find a sight of goal, despite getting into some dangerous positions.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

Subbed on and provided City with good width, whipping in a couple of crosses but did not have the magic in his boots the visitors needed.

Nicolas Otamendi - 5

Came on just a couple of minutes before the decisive Chelsea second and was unable to shut out the hosts.

What's next?

Chelsea now go to Leicester on Sunday at 4pm in the Premier League.

City are at Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday at 6.30pm, before their clash with Liverpool on Thursday evening at 8.15pm, live on Sky Sports.