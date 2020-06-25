Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and more... Rank the greatest Premier League champions
How do Jurgen Klopp's 2019/20 winners compare to former champions?
Last Updated: 25/06/20 11:30pm
Now the title is officially in Liverpool's hands, help us decide the best Premier League winners from the last 27 years...
There have been a fair few Manchester United teams to choose from down the years, including the inaugural Premier League winners in 1993, the treble winners in 1999 and Sir Alex Ferguson's last champions in 2013.
But should Blackburn's Shearer-Sutton-led frontline get the nod? Or Arsenal's Invincibles? Spare a thought for Chelsea's incredible sides of 2004/05 or 2005/06, Leicester's 2015/16 miracle, and of course Manchester City's record-breakers from 2017/18...
Choose your pick of the Premier League winners from down the years below.