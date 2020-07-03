Sky Sports Premier League Review podcast: Champions brought back down to earth, Tottenham stumble and who is going down?

Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich are currently in the relegation zone

In the latest Sky Sports Premier League Midweek Review podcast, the panel discuss the situation at the foot of the table...

Just three points separate Bournemouth in 19th and West Ham in 16th, with Watford and Aston Villa sandwiched in-between with six games remaining.

Norwich, seven points adrift of safety, need a miracle, while Brighton, six clear of the drop, are sweating the least.

But no relegation battle is straightforward; West Ham's win over Chelsea on Wednesday was the biggest shock so far, but there should be plenty more to come as six clubs desperately fight to keep their Premier League status.

Remaining fixtures Norwich (21 pts) Bournemouth (27 pts) Aston Villa (27 pts) Brighton (H) Man Utd (A) Liverpool (A) Sky Watford (A) Sky Spurs (H) Sky Man Utd (H) Sky West Ham (H) Leicester (H) Sky Crystal Palace (H) Sky Chelsea (A) Man City (A) Everton (A) Burnley (H) Southampton (H) Arsenal (H) Man City (A) Everton (A) West Ham (A)

Remaining fixtures Watford (28 pts) West Ham (30 pts) Brighton (33 pts) Chelsea (A) Sky Newcastle (A) Sky Norwich (A) Norwich (H) Sky Burnley (H) Liverpool (H) Sky Newcastle (H) Norwich (A) Man City (H) Sky West Ham (A) Watford (H) Southampton (A) Man Utd (H) Man Utd (A) Newcastle (H) Arsenal (A) Aston Villa (H) Burnley (A)

Joining host Jasper Taylor, Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam and Kaveh Solhekol are in to discuss Bournemouth and West Ham's situations, while Sky Sports journalist Gerard Brand talks Tottenham, Harry Kane and the VAR controversy on Thursday night at Bramall Lane.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win against Tottenham in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win against Tottenham in the Premier League.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Liverpool in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Vinny O'Connor is also on hand to talk about Liverpool's defeat at Manchester City, and what that could mean for next season's title race.

All that, plus a look ahead to the weekend Premier League games in the latest podcast above...