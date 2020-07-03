Sky Sports Premier League Review podcast: Champions brought back down to earth, Tottenham stumble and who is going down?
Just three points separate Bournemouth in 19th and West Ham in 16th, with Watford and Aston Villa sandwiched in-between with six games remaining.
Last Updated: 03/07/20 3:54pm
In the latest Sky Sports Premier League Midweek Review podcast, the panel discuss the situation at the foot of the table...
Norwich, seven points adrift of safety, need a miracle, while Brighton, six clear of the drop, are sweating the least.
But no relegation battle is straightforward; West Ham's win over Chelsea on Wednesday was the biggest shock so far, but there should be plenty more to come as six clubs desperately fight to keep their Premier League status.
Remaining fixtures
|Norwich (21 pts)
|Bournemouth (27 pts)
|Aston Villa (27 pts)
|Brighton (H)
|Man Utd (A)
|Liverpool (A) Sky
|Watford (A) Sky
|Spurs (H) Sky
|Man Utd (H) Sky
|West Ham (H)
|Leicester (H) Sky
|Crystal Palace (H) Sky
|Chelsea (A)
|Man City (A)
|Everton (A)
|Burnley (H)
|Southampton (H)
|Arsenal (H)
|Man City (A)
|Everton (A)
|West Ham (A)
Remaining fixtures
|Watford (28 pts)
|West Ham (30 pts)
|Brighton (33 pts)
|Chelsea (A) Sky
|Newcastle (A) Sky
|Norwich (A)
|Norwich (H) Sky
|Burnley (H)
|Liverpool (H) Sky
|Newcastle (H)
|Norwich (A)
|Man City (H) Sky
|West Ham (A)
|Watford (H)
|Southampton (A)
|Man Utd (H)
|Man Utd (A)
|Newcastle (H)
|Arsenal (A)
|Aston Villa (H)
|Burnley (A)
Joining host Jasper Taylor, Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam and Kaveh Solhekol are in to discuss Bournemouth and West Ham's situations, while Sky Sports journalist Gerard Brand talks Tottenham, Harry Kane and the VAR controversy on Thursday night at Bramall Lane.
Vinny O'Connor is also on hand to talk about Liverpool's defeat at Manchester City, and what that could mean for next season's title race.
All that, plus a look ahead to the weekend Premier League games in the latest podcast above...