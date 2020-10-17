Shola Ameobi: Education key as Premier League launches latest phase of 'No Room for Racism' campaign

Former Newcastle United forward Shola Ameobi believes education is key in fighting discrimination as the Premier League launches the latest phase of its 'No Room for Racism' campaign.

The initiative is urging fans to challenge and report racism in football and wider society with a number of Premier League stars featuring in a video calling on supporters to 'Challenge it, report it, change it.'

This latest 'No Room for Racism' message will be visible at all Premier League matches played between 17 and 26 October.

There will also be a series of free educational resources on the Premier League's Primary Stars website featuring players such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Neal Maupay, Divock Origi, Hamza Choudhury and Demi Stokes.

Ameobi believes the latter is vital in the overall fight against racism and discrimination as the campaign, launched in March 2019, looks to build on the momentum built by players since the end of last season following the Black Lives Matter movement.

1:03 The No Room for Racism launch their new campaign

"The past few months have started to see initiatives take place and things starting to happen," Ameobi told Sky Sports News.

"Action is the biggest thing here though - how we go about talking about it to actually putting stuff out there that can really help people understand and change mindsets.

"Education has to be a major part of this and what we teach in schools now is important so kids grow up understanding it is not acceptable.

"The more we talk around these issues with children from an early age the better chance we have to create a society where racism is challenged as it isn't socially acceptable.

"That's the only way we will be able to change the narrative and there is a real opportunity to be part of the change."