Fulham can go shot crazy at West Ham with Tom Cairney at forefront - Jones Knows

Our tipster has found a 14/1 Tom Cairney-inspired Fulham bet to attack on Saturday and a 50/1 shot in the Man City vs Liverpool encounter.

How did last weekend go?

First the bad news. Both bets lost.

Burnley (1pt at 11/2) failed to find their spark against Chelsea and Bukayo Saka (18/1 first goalscorer) could not find the net with one of his two efforts against Manchester United. Winners will be around the corner though if keeping on that line of thinking. We were close.

And the good news? I'm still in a job, despite the calls from a few disgruntled Chelsea fans that I should be dismissed instantly after going against their club.

Don't be like those naysayers. An opinion that blows against the wind should never be discouraged as long as you have evidence to back it up.

Remember, whatever I tip, I back, we're in this together.

20/21 P+L = -4

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox

West Ham vs Fulham, Saturday 8.00pm - 1pt on Fulham double chance, Tom Cairney to have a shot on target and Fulham to have 13 or more shots (14/1 with Sky Bet - bet here!)

I'm not usually one for these type of 'Requestabets' as value can be hard to find.

However, the price on all these three occurrences coming in during Fulham's trip to West Ham have firmly got my attention at 14/1, which has been boosted from 10/1 from the traders at Sky Bet.

Scott Parker filled his trolley with some shrewd purchases at the end of the transfer window. Granted, it's early days in terms of their long-term prospects for Premier League survival but in their three matches since Deadline Day, their attacking output has been among the best in the league. Only Manchester United and Leeds have created more chances (35) than Fulham in that period. And those backing Fulham to have 13 or more shots in their matches will have copped a winner in their last three bets. All at odds-against prices.

The dynamic with Ademola Lookman, Cairney and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa dovetailing nicely around Aleksandar Mitrovic tore West Brom to shreds on Monday night. They will be brimming with confidence coming into this one. I think they can win on Saturday night if replicating their performance levels from the West Brom win. At 16/5 for an away win they should give you a good run, although defensively they have yet to convince which tempers enthusiasm for an outright play.

It was the performance of Cairney that really took my eye against the Baggies.

Usually deployed as a deep-lying midfielder, he was given far more licence to roam closer to Mitrovic with two midfielders protecting him in behind - this free role suits his clever passing game and eye for a goal. With him playing further up the field - his average position was even higher than Mitrovic in the win over West Brom - I'd expect his goal threat to increase significantly over the next few games. That makes him an interesting player when it comes to shot betting.

He's managed a shot on target in his last three Premier League games and with the positional change in mind, plus the fact he's likely to take any free-kicks around the area, the 9/4 is very fair on him having another shot on target at West Ham. It wasn't quite strong enough for me to recommend it outright as a bet, hence my interest in combining three Fulham angles for this game at the inflated price. It should go close.

Manchester City vs Liverpool, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports - 1pt on Aymeric Laporte to have a shot on target (11/2 with Sky Bet - bet here!) & 0.5pts on Laporte to score first (50/1 with Sky Bet - bet here!)

Image: Aymeric Laporte celebrates after scoring his last goal against Watford in July

My brain doesn't quite work in the same way as the norm. Yes, the footballing world is drooling at the prospect at this football match - Liverpool should win by the way at 12/5 - but my main interest in this fixture is my long-term aim of trying to secure some profit in Liverpool's deficiency of defending from set-pieces without Virgil van Dijk.

Much has been made of Van Dijk's injury since he limped off against Everton but most of the arguments have missed a key feature. The organisational factor. Liverpool have coped fine in general play but look significantly more vulnerable from set-pieces without him.

John Egan (Sheffield United), Tomas Soucek (West Ham), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta) and Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) have all been presented with good openings from set-plays without Van Dijk, they just didn't take them. Michael Keane did score for Everton in the 2-2 draw with Van Dijk off the pitch and I'm willing to invest in more dangerous centre-backs causing Liverpool problems from set-plays over the course of the season.

Super 6 Extra: One match, six questions, a chance to win £5,000!

Image: Predict what will happen when Manchester City face Liverpool to win £5,000!

Manchester City wouldn't automatically be regarded as carrying a huge threat from set-plays but no team scored more goals than them last season from such situations (17) - having Kevin De Bruyne delivering the goods probably explains that surprising statistic.

That has sparked an interest for City defender Ayermic Laporte in the goalscorer and shot-on-target markets.

In both of his starts in the Premier League this season against Leeds and Sheffield United, a decent chance has fallen Laporte's way, equating to an xG figure of 0.22, which makes him the seventh most dangerous centre-back in the league from set-plays, albeit from minimal data this season. Stretching it further back, a total of six goals since joining from Athletic Bilbao is a healthy return for a defender.

The 11/2 for a shot on target and a boosted 50/1 for him to opening the scoring are both worth following.